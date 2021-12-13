CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $6.16 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,902 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 41,925 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $113.01 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.49.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.