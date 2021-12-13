Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0282 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend by 70.3% over the last three years. Cenovus Energy has a payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cenovus Energy stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

