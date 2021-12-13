Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Shares Gap Up to $40.61

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.61, but opened at $42.20. Central Securities shares last traded at $42.47, with a volume of 9,670 shares trading hands.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in Central Securities by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 417,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 31,056 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Central Securities by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Central Securities in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Central Securities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Central Securities by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

