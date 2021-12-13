Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 35.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:FAZ opened at $19.57 on Monday. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

