Cerity Partners LLC Buys 1,576 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 23.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,767,000 after buying an additional 691,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,011,000 after buying an additional 36,911 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 809,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,805,000 after buying an additional 36,795 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 781,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,683,000 after purchasing an additional 75,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 531,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,988,000 after purchasing an additional 21,513 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

BOND stock opened at $109.47 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $108.54 and a 52 week high of $113.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.