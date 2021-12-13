Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 7.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 28.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYND opened at $64.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.09 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.35.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BYND shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

