Cerity Partners LLC Invests $549,000 in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,374,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000.

IETC stock opened at $61.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.47.

