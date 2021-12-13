Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 585 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $78.28 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average of $76.72.

