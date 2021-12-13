Cerity Partners LLC Sells 218 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP)

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,722,000.

Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $50.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.77. Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.34 and a 12-month high of $52.53.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.