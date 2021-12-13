Cerity Partners LLC Sells 218 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,722,000.

Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $50.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.77. Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.34 and a 12-month high of $52.53.

