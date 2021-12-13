Cerity Partners LLC Sells 3,795 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTI. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTI opened at $36.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.01.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

