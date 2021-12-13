Cerner Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cerner in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cerner’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $74.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,844,000 after purchasing an additional 260,136 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after purchasing an additional 172,382 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

