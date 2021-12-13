C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

C&F Financial has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

CFFI stock opened at $51.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.52. C&F Financial has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.55.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $33.66 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 1,636.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 304.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 428.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 43.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, and business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and instalment loans.

