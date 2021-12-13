Chainlink Hits Market Capitalization of $8.28 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 13th. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $8.28 billion and approximately $855.40 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for $17.74 or 0.00038024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00199223 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,554 coins. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

