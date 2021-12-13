Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys 2,581 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,482,000 after buying an additional 120,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,893,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after buying an additional 89,028 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 395.6% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,825,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,217,000 after buying an additional 1,456,989 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,481,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,203,000 after buying an additional 46,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,687,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $114,194.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $197,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $20.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.91. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $24.78.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $555.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.80 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

