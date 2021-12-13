Chesapeake Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,384 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 12.9% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 82,142 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Intel by 17.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 8.6% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

INTC stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.59. The firm has a market cap of $205.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

