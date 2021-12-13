Chesapeake Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 30,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter.

IVW opened at $83.64 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.33.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

