Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 0.8% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Wingstop by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 8.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Cowen cut their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Wingstop from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop stock opened at $163.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.88. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $112.49 and a one year high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 165.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

