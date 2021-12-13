Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 116 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,307,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,352,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,610,000 after purchasing an additional 83,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CASY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.45.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $187.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.58 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.05.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

