Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 158 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 79,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 74,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 36.6% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.15.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LH opened at $288.39 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.46 and a 1-year high of $309.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.31 and a 200 day moving average of $284.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.