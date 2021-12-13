Chewy, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chewy in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra dropped their price target on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.27.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $51.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,588.00, a PEG ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.41. Chewy has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

