Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Chewy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chewy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.27.

CHWY opened at $51.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,588.00, a PEG ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average of $76.37. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter worth $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 3,636.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Chewy by 1,276.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

