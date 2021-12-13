Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.21.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CD. Credit Suisse Group lowered Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.
Shares of Chindata Group stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 27,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,042. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.02 and a beta of 3.15. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,688,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,405,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.