Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CD. Credit Suisse Group lowered Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Chindata Group stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 27,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,042. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.02 and a beta of 3.15. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,688,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,405,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

