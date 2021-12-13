Christie Group (LON:CTG) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Christie Group (LON:CTG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of CTG opened at GBX 98.02 ($1.30) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £26.00 million and a P/E ratio of 40.84. Christie Group has a twelve month low of GBX 82 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 139.60 ($1.85). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 110.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.83.

About Christie Group

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

