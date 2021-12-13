Ciena’s (CIEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $79.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. The company posted its third consecutive quarter with book-to-bill above parity and backlog rising $1B for the year to $2.2B, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Henderson further cites Ciena’s robust guidance of 11%-13% revenue growth in 2022 while noting that this outlook still does not assume that the backlog is worked down or that supply chain issues would improve. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $73.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.71.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $348,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,559 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ciena by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,121,000 after acquiring an additional 290,606 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Ciena by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,873,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,900,000 after acquiring an additional 248,680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ciena by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,867,000 after acquiring an additional 381,729 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Ciena by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,510,000 after acquiring an additional 178,575 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.