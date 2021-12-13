Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,717 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $151,000. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $356,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ULST stock opened at $40.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.39. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $40.65.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.