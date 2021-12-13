Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 4,470 Shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.48% of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 1.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the second quarter worth $157,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the second quarter worth $243,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $441,000.

Shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EUSG. Roth Capital began coverage on European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

About European Sustainable Growth Acquisition

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

