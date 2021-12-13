Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 97,635 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,309 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,635 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 80,689 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRKL opened at $15.54 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

