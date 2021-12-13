Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWMC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 160.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 54,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $720,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $94.07 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $74.38 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.86.

