Citigroup Raises Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $370.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $320.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.11.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $346.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,204. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $226.79 and a one year high of $357.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total value of $1,716,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,922 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,601 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.