Civic Market Cap Hits $213.26 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Civic has a market capitalization of $213.26 million and approximately $21.18 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Civic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Civic Coin Profile

Civic (CVC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

