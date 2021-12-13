Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in November

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Clicks Group stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.34. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 511. Clicks Group has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $43.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the retail trade of healthcare products. The company operates through the Retail and Distribution segments. The Retail segment comprises Clicks, health, beauty, and homeware retailer; Claire’s, retailer of jewellery and accessories; GNC, retailer of health and wellness products; Musica, retailer of entertainment-related merchandise; and The Body Shop, which offers toiletries, cosmetics, gifting and grooming, with stores in the Republic of South Africa, Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana, and Lesotho.

