Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in November

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Clicks Group stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.34. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 511. Clicks Group has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $43.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80.
Clicks Group Company Profile
