CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.12

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.16, with a volume of 584675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$273.13 million and a PE ratio of -10.83.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$39.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.