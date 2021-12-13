Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Shares of RNP opened at $27.42 on Monday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
