Coin98 Market Capitalization Tops $372.82 Million (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for about $2.02 or 0.00004311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $372.82 million and $41.74 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

