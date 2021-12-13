Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $48.45 on Thursday. Comcast has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $221.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

