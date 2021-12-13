CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 428,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 2,947,759 shares.The stock last traded at $11.18 and had previously closed at $11.34.
A number of research analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67.
In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 15,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 134.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in CommScope by 140.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CommScope by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.
CommScope Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMM)
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
