CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 428,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 2,947,759 shares.The stock last traded at $11.18 and had previously closed at $11.34.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 15,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 134.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in CommScope by 140.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CommScope by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

