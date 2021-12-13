Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Community Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Shares of CTBI opened at $43.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.82. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. Analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,780 shares of company stock valued at $431,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 107.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 99.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

