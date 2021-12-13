Comparing Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) & FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) and Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FTI Consulting and Bowman Consulting Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTI Consulting 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

FTI Consulting presently has a consensus price target of $170.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.23%. Bowman Consulting Group has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.47%. Given FTI Consulting’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FTI Consulting is more favorable than Bowman Consulting Group.

Profitability

This table compares FTI Consulting and Bowman Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTI Consulting 9.26% 17.52% 8.91% Bowman Consulting Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FTI Consulting and Bowman Consulting Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTI Consulting $2.46 billion 2.02 $210.68 million $7.14 20.31 Bowman Consulting Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than Bowman Consulting Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.6% of FTI Consulting shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of FTI Consulting shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FTI Consulting beats Bowman Consulting Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications. The Corporate Finance and Restructuring segment focuses on the strategic, operational, financial, and capital needs of clients. The Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers law firms, companies, government clients, and other interested parties with multidisciplinary, independent dispute advisory, investigations, data analytics, forensic accounting, business intelligence, risk mitigation services and interim management services for health solutions practice clients. The Economic Consulting segment comprises of the analysis of complex economic issues for use in legal, regulatory and international arbitration proceedings, strategic decision making, and public policy debates for law firms, companies, government entities and other interested parties. The Technology segment consists of portfolio of information governance, e-discovery and data analyt

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

