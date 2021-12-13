Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 217.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 71,766 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,196,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $36,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,582.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $363,527.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,818 shares of company stock worth $575,953 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CPSI stock opened at $28.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $420.25 million, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

