Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Shares of CTG stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 18,341 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

