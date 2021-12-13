Connectome (CNTM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.07 Million

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $173,981.66 and approximately $1.07 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00038169 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome (CNTM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

