Contrasting MOGU (MOGU) & Its Rivals

MOGU (NYSE: MOGU) is one of 218 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare MOGU to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get MOGU alerts:

This table compares MOGU and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU -75.66% -5.81% -4.58% MOGU Competitors -2.08% -77.41% 1.37%

This table compares MOGU and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $73.63 million -$50.06 million -0.91 MOGU Competitors $2.93 billion $328.57 million 5.88

MOGU’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MOGU. MOGU is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MOGU and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00 MOGU Competitors 1205 6049 11295 322 2.57

MOGU currently has a consensus target price of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 433.33%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 37.93%. Given MOGU’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MOGU is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.5% of MOGU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MOGU has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU’s peers have a beta of 3.31, suggesting that their average share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MOGU peers beat MOGU on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

MOGU Company Profile

Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.