Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 568,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LXP. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $15.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.43%.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

