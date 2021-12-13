Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 78.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 173.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Shares of MU opened at $85.54 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.29. The firm has a market cap of $95.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

