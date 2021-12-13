Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 153,457 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 37,243 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 427.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,961,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 3,210,722 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 998,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRBP shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $93.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.39% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. Analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.