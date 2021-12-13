Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to post $101.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics reported sales of $85.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year sales of $368.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.80 million to $370.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $414.68 million, with estimates ranging from $393.50 million to $435.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.70. 2,626,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,068. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $31.18.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $487,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $980,507.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,853 shares of company stock worth $1,480,508. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

