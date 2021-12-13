Cormark Boosts Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$45.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.00.

Shares of TSE:LB traded up C$0.35 on Monday, reaching C$40.54. The company had a trading volume of 311,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,930. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$30.55 and a 52-week high of C$45.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 9.62.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

