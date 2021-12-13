Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1602 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CLM opened at $14.14 on Monday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 10.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

