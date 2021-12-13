Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1602 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of CLM opened at $14.14 on Monday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $14.75.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
