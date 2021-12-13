Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.23

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 27188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRSR. Cowen decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $391.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

