Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% during the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

CTVA traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $47.05. The company had a trading volume of 21,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,618. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.45%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

